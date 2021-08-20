Thrive Token (THRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $703.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 58% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $152,000.85 and $703.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00827601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

