thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 14.8% in July

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TKAMY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

