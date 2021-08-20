thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €8.52 ($10.02). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €8.47 ($9.96), with a volume of 3,727,654 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.31 ($14.48).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.64.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

