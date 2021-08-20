Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.70 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.90. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.81.

TWM traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.31. 53,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,925. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$444.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

