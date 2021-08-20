Tidex Token Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00137961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00149653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.91 or 0.99797176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.09 or 0.00924874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.96 or 0.00713436 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

