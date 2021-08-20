Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115,523 shares during the quarter. Tilly’s accounts for approximately 5.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 16.15% of Tilly’s worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $144,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,313. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $463.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

