Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,860,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 over the last 90 days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 538.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

