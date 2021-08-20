Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells $45,500.00 in Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,534,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $186,010.55.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $394,146.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $84,181.95.

NASDAQ TMBR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,545. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.25% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 1,046.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 997,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 910,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 464.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 134,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.