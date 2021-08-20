Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Titanium stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Titanium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38.

Get Titanium alerts:

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.