TMX Group (TMXXF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TMX Group (OTCMKTS: TMXXF):

8/6/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$154.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$159.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – TMX Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – TMX Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – TMX Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $108.34 on Friday. TMX Group Limited has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.43.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

