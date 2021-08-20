Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Update

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKCOF opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25. Toho has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $36.25.

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

