TokenPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $107,628.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $107,628.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.42 or 0.99998686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001114 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.