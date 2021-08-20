TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 239,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 84,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,069. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.