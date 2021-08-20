TON Token (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $651,695.92

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One TON Token coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TON Token has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $651,695.92 and $67,680.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00830981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002096 BTC.

TON is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

