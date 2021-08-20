Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.92. Toray Industries has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $14.08.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

TRYIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.