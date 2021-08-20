Tornado Cash Price Tops $50.63 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $53.62 million and $5.07 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.63 or 0.00104014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00138850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00148261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.40 or 0.99777957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00921584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00711621 BTC.

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,056 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

