Tornado Price Tops $60.24 on Major Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $60.24 or 0.00123913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $361,462.63 and approximately $191,861.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00141401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00149954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,740.25 or 1.00251690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.30 or 0.00922094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.93 or 0.00707416 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.