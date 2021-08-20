Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $168.55

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $168.55, but opened at $164.56. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $164.82, with a volume of 1,361 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toyota Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

