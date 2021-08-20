Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TRCK opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. Track Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Track Group had a return on equity of 677.38% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. It also develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company offers ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

