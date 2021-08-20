Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.42. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

