Traders Buy High Volume of Comstock Resources Put Options (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,726 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,218% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 put options.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 440,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 118,772 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 19,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,561. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

