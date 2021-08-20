Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,349 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,590. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
