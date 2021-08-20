Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,349 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,590. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

