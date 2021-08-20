Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,817 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 306 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $30,204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,821. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.62.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

