Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 771 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,144% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVLO. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,695. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $492.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

