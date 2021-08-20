Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fate Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,548 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 978% compared to the typical daily volume of 422 put options.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

FATE opened at $85.63 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

