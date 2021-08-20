TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,859 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.11% of TransAct Technologies worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

TACT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

