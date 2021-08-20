Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $10.32. Trean Insurance Group shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $518.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.