Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.54 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00009342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 325.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00138588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,578.52 or 0.99870519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00921098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00708431 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.