Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.84% of Trecora Resources worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Trecora Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 43,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE TREC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. 231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.86. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 28,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.