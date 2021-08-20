TreeHouse Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,503 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,163% compared to the average daily volume of 119 call options.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,337. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.11.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $67,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

