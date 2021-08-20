Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRMR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 5,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,923. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

