Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $21.72

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $21.14. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 1,431 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

