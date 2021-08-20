Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

TCDA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.30. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Tricida by 32.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 78,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 67.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

