Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

