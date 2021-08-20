Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,352,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,917 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.56% of Trip.com Group worth $118,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.53 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

