Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $83,289,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Trip.com Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,340,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

