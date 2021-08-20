Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.00

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 235.85 ($3.08), with a volume of 1661465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.40 ($3.04).

BBOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

