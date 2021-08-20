Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $34.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,181.62 or 0.99911003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001114 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.