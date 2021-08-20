TROY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.16 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One TROY coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TROY has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a market cap of $86.09 million and $6.16 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00138436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00149984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,815.82 or 0.99900710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00923463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.12 or 0.00702193 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

