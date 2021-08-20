TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0107 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $329,806.28 and $22,562.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.00827873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00049158 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002081 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

