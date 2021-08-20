TrueFlip Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $36,390.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

