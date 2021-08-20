TrustSwap Price Reaches $1.41 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00003005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $126.12 million and $5.84 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00868948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109953 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,261,049 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

