TrustToken Market Capitalization Tops $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.08 or 0.00831305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00049269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

