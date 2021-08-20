Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post $94.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.50 million and the lowest is $91.88 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $155.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $409.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.13 million to $414.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $533.73 million, with estimates ranging from $490.53 million to $557.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNP opened at $7.26 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.