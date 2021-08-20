Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.41. Tudor Gold shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 110,867 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$389.24 million and a PE ratio of -29.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.