Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates $38.00 Price Target for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $38.00 price objective by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 5,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,801. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

