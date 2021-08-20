Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $21.78

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.35. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 11,309 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 65.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 135,757 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 88,469.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,354,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $18,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.