TurtleCoin Market Cap Reaches $14.51 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $448,813.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,692,167,346 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

