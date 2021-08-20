TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $34.50

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $35.54. TuSimple shares last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 3,759 shares traded.

TSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,946,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,773,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

