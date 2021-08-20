Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.05. Tuya shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 19,259 shares.

Several analysts have commented on TUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.